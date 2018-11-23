Manama: Bahraini men and women on Saturday go to the polls to elect their lawmakers and municipal councillors for the new term (2018-2022).
How frequent are parliamentary and municipal elections in Bahrain?
Bahrain holds elections every four years.
This is the fifth time since the promulgation of the new constitution in 2002 that elections are being held.
How many candidates are vying for parliamentary seats?
293 candidates are contesting 40 parliamentary seats. Up from 266 in 2014.
How many women are running?
A record number of women are contesting.(41 up from 22 in 2014 and seven in 2010)
No women ran in 2002 and 2010 but 2011 by-elections produced three women lawmakers.
In the 2014 elections, three women won.
When and where do Bahrainis vote?
Bahrainis can cast their vote from 8am to 8pm for their respective electoral district (there are 40).
There are 54 polling stations in total including 14 general stations where voters can cast their ballots regardless of their constituency.
What does it take to win?
A candidate needs at least 50 per cent of votes to win. If no candidate secures this percentage then a second round of polls will be held in those constituences on December 1 where only the top two candidates contest.
Can Bahrainis overseas vote?
Yes. Bahrainis can cast their ballots in any of the 29 diplomatic missions designated as polling stations.
Bahrainis abroad voted on November 20 in the first round and will vote on November 27 if there is no clear winner in their constituency in Bahrain.
Will their be significant change to the Council of Representatives?
Yes. At least 16 lawmakers are not seeking re-election leaving room for fresh faces in the parliament.
Who can run in the parliamentary elections?
A candidate must be a Bahraini national who must be registered in his or her constituency, be at least 30 years old and able to read and write Arabic.
Who is monitoring the elections?
The National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) and four NOGOs - Bahrain Transparency Association (BTA), Bahraini Jurists Society (BJS), Bahrain Public Relations Association (BPRA), and Bahrain Human Rights Watch Society (BHRWS), are fielding 231 observers to monitor the polls.