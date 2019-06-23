Suspected drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was reported by Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV on Sunday, Image Credit: Google maps

Riyadh: A terrorist attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned militants Sunday night targeted a Saudi airport, leaving one dead and seven injured, said an official in the Arab alliance.

The attack hit Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia, a facility used daily by thousands of civilians, added Colonel Turki Al Maliki.

“The terrorist attack resulted in martyring a Syrian national and injuring seven civilians,” he said, according to the official Saudi news agency.

Earlier this month, Al Houthi extremists targeted the same airport with a rocket, injuring 26 civilians, including two children and three women.

Last month, Al Houthis claimed explosives-laden drone attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia amid tensions between Iran and the US.