JOHANNESBURG: A Spanish tourist was trampled to death by an elephant after stepping out of his vehicle to take photos of a small herd at a renowned South African park, authorities said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old man was attacked on Sunday morning at the Pilanesberg National Park, a tourist magnet about 200 kilometres (130 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, according to park officials.

The man, his fiancee and two women were driving their own vehicle within the reserve when they spotted three elephants and three calves, police said.

“Reports suggest that the man stopped the vehicle, alighted and went closer to the elephants to take pictures,” police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“The elephants allegedly attacked and killed him.”

Pieter Nel, chief conservation officer at the North West province’s Parks and Tourism Board, said the matriarch of the herd attacked upon becoming “agitated” after seeing the tourist approach.

It is “normal behaviour” for elephants to try to “defend the young ones”, he added.

“Lots of tourists are oblivious to the dangers and do not realise how dangerous these animals can be,” he told AFP.

Nel and Mokgwabone said the man was from Spain.

His companions, all from Johannesburg, were unharmed, the police said, adding they had opened an investigation.

Elephant attacks are not uncommon in the region. In 2021 a suspected poacher was killed by elephants in South Africa’s world famous Kruger National Park.

And last year 50 people were killed and 85 injured by wild animals - mostly elephants - in neighbouring Zimbabwe, according to local authorities.