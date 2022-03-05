War rages in Ukraine for a 10th day on Saturday as Russian troops besiege and bombard cities, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Follow the latest developments from the war front:

Britain urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia

Britain urged its nationals on Saturday to consider leaving Russia after Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the British government said in a statement.

On Monday, Britain advised its citizens against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.

About 200,000 expected to flee Mariupol

Ukraine plans to evacuate about 200,000 women and children from Mariupol and another 15,000 from Volnovakha to the north, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday in a video address.

The Red Cross will guarantee ceasefires along those corridors, she said.

Vereshchuk also said Russian troops are taking advantage of Saturday's ceasefire to advance in those areas, and called on authorities to order a halt to such activity.

UK to streamline sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Britain is to make it easier to sanction Russian oligarchs and align those sanctions with the European Union and the US over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

The UK has been criticised for not doing enough to clamp down on oligarchs' ill-gotten gains which are frequently invested in luxury real estate in London, a popular destination.

Amendments will be introduced to the Economic Crimes bill, which the government now wants to be passed by the lower House of Commons on Monday, "to crack down on corrupt elites and ramp up pressure on (President Vladimir) Putin's regime", a statement said.

The amendments will "allow us to move harder and faster" with sanctions, Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said on Saturday.

"What we're trying to do is make it more straightforward to get a legal basis to move on these individuals. We believe that these changes will make that difference," Glen told BBC radio.

"In this situation, we need to look at how we can expedite these decisions more swiftly."

The amendments "will allow the UK to align more rapidly with the individual designations imposed by our allies such as the US, Canada and the EU via an urgent designation procedure," the government said after criticism that sanctions lists were not always aligned.

They will also reduce the deadline for foreign companies to register their beneficial owners from 18 months to six months, to "help crack down on money laundering through UK property."

The government said the bill would be "expedited" through the Commons on Monday with a view to it becoming law "as soon as possible".

US, Germany, Netherlands to deploy more military in Lithuania

Germany will deploy air defence capabilities to Lithuania and the United States will send a troop battalion armed with tanks, Lithuania's defence minister said on Sunday.

The deployments, which are also due to include more troops from the Netherlands, are separate to troops coming for military exercises Lithuania is set to host in March, Arvydas Anusauskas told reporters.

The deployments and exercises will increase the total number of foreign NATO troops in Lithuania to 4,000 by end-March from 3,000 now, the minister said.

Lithuania had asked NATO to add more troops and equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken arrives in Poland near border with Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland on Saturday for talks with officials as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees pour into the country to escape the conflict.

The most senior US official to visit Poland since the war began, Blinken will hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine.

More than 780,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland since the invasion began on February 24.

Including other neighbouring countries, more than a million have left Ukraine.

Blinken is visiting key allies in Europe that are feeling the pressure from the war, to demonstrate Washington's support for their security and shore up Western unity against Moscow.

Following his stop in Poland he will travel to Moldova, which has also experienced an inflow of Ukrainians, and the three Baltic states which are particularly concerned by Russian actions.

Russia hits Ukrainian ammunition depot storing foreign anti-tank missile systems

Russia announced that a high-precision weapon strike destroyed a warehouse with Javelin and NLAW missile systems in Ukraine's Zhytomyr city.

"Over the past 24 hours, an ammunition depot on the territory of the military unit of Zhitomir, where Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems were stored, was destroyed by a strike from long-range precision weapons," RT News quoted Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, as saying.

Earlier, Russia announced that the military seized a lot of foreign captured weapons during the hostilities, including American Javelin anti-tank systems and British NLAW.

EU suspends Russia and Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

The European Union said it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council's activities.

"This decision is a part of the European Unions and like-minded partners response to Russias invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression," it said on Saturday.

"The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law," it added.

A man runs in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv. Image Credit: AFP

Ukraine port city Mariupol to begin evacuations

A partial ceasefire by Russian forces around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will allow civilians to leave the city during a five-hour period from Saturday morning, the city authorities said.

Civilians will be allowed to leave Mariupol between noon and 5pm Moscow time (0900 - 1400 GMT), Russia's RIA news agency quoted city authorities as saying.

Russia said earlier on Saturday its troops, which have encircled the Azov Sea port city in Ukraine's south, would stop firing and allow civilians to pass. Russia also plans a partial ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor out of Volnovakha.

Separately, the Mariupol city council said in a statement that civilians will be able to proceed towards the city of Zaporizhzhia and will be able to use specially arranged bus routes as well as their own cars.

Saturday's evacuation will be the first of several stages, it said.

"Given that our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers, there is no other solution," the statement quoted Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying.

Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says

The Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry statement said it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha "from 10am Moscow time." It was not immediately clear from the vaguely worded statement how long the routes would remain open.

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AP

Singapore announces sanctions against Russia

Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia over its attack of Ukraine, becoming one of the few governments in Southeast Asia to do so.

"The sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries, big and small, must be respected," said an announcement by the Foreign Ministry.

The tiny city-state imposed controls on exports or transshipments of military-related or dual use items considered "strategic goods." It said the sanctions were aimed at constraining Russia's ability to wage war and engage in "cyber aggression."

The regional commercial hub also said it would prohibit all financial institutions from doing business with four Russian banks: VTB Bank, Bank Rossiya, the Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Co., and the Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank. Companies with existing dealings with the four must freeze their assets, it said.

The order also bans providing financial services or enabling financing for the Russian central bank, Russian government and entities owned or controlled by them.

NATO and US see darker days ahead in Ukraine, rule out no-fly zone

The war in Ukraine is likely to become even more punishing for civilians, as Russia employs brutal tactics it has used to deadly effect in other conflicts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday, promising support for Ukrainians but ruling out the establishment of a no-fly zone.

"The terrible expectation is that the suffering we've already seen is likely to get worse before it gets better," Blinken told reporters in Brussels. "When we say it is likely to get worse, it's unfortunately based on everything we know about President Putin's methods when it comes to seeking to subjugate another country to his will. We saw it in Chechnya. We've seen it in Syria."

Blinken spoke following talks with foreign ministers from the European Union, NATO and the G-7 bloc on the first day of a European tour aimed at illustrating Western unity in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. As the conflict enters its second week, Ukrainian cities are being shelled and an exodus of civilians continues.

An apartment building damaged following a shelling on the town of Irpin, 26 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AP

Russian forces encircle and shell the southeastern port city of Mariupol

War raged in Ukraine for a 10th day on Saturday as Russian troops besieged and bombarded cities, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The fighting has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions that are increasingly isolating Moscow and fears in the West of a wider conflict that has been unthought-of for decades.

Moscow says its assault is a "special operation" to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists, and has denied targeting civilians.

Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, came under renewed assault, with explosions audible from the city centre.

Russian forces have encircled and shelled the southeastern port city of Mariupol - a key prize. There is no water, heat or electricity and it is running out of food after five days under attack, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

"We are simply being destroyed," he said.

A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AP

Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked

Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.

Fighting back in the information war, Russia's parliament passed a law on Friday imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military.

"This law will force punishment - and very tough punishment - on those who lied and made statements which discredited our armed forces," said Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

Russia is blocking Facebook for restricting state-backed channels and the websites of the BBC, Deutsche Welle and Voice of America.

CNN and CBS News said they would stop broadcasting in Russia, and other outlets removed Russian-based journalists' bylines as they assessed the situation.

US Embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack 'war crime'

The US Embassy in Ukraine said that attacking a nuclear power plant is a war crime, after Russia on Friday seized a Ukrainian nuclear facility that is the biggest in Europe.

The statement on the embassy's Twitter account went further than any US characterization of Russia's actions in Ukraine since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," US Embassy Kyiv said in its post.

Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

Russia's defense ministry blamed a fire at the plant on a "monstrous attack" by Ukrainian saboteurs and said its forces were in control.

The State Department sent a message to all US embassies in Europe telling them not to retweet the Kyiv Embassy's tweet calling the attack a war crime, according to CNN, which said it reviewed the message.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters asking if the Kyiv Embassy's tweet reflects the position of the entire US government.

Rights groups have alleged violations of international war crimes law in Ukraine, including the targeting of civilians, as well as indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden stopped short of calling Russia's actions war crimes, saying, "It's too early to say that." Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday declined to answer the question, saying he would leave that determination to the International Criminal Court.

Fury over Russian attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine and its allies expressed fury on Friday after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces, which continued to shell major cities.

The six reactors at Zaporizhzhia, which can power up to four million homes, appeared undamaged by the fighting and a fire that broke out in a training facility.

But Kyiv accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror", and US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the attack was "incredibly reckless and dangerous".

Moscow's UN ambassador called accusations that Russian forces had shelled the plant part of "an unprecedented campaign of lies".

According to Ukraine, thousands of civilians have died since President Vladimir Putin's military invaded on February 24, claiming to be fighting a Western-leaning "Nazi" threat on its border.

Port city of Mariupol under 'blockade'

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by the Russian army after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.