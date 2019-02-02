The Institution narrative, or story, comes with consecration. This part recalls the action of Christ on the night before his death. He gathered his closest disciples to share a final meal. In the course of this meal, he took the simple bread and wine, blessed them, and gave them to his friends as his Body and Blood. Catholics believe that in Eucharistic celebration, through the words of the priest and the action of the Holy Spirit, simple bread and wine, once again, become the Body and Blood of Christ.