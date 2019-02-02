King Salman met French cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran in Riyadh last year, the first visit to the kingdom by such a senior Catholic authority. The meeting between the king and Tauran, who heads the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, is the first ever on Saudi soil between a Saudi ruler and a Catholic official. It followed a flurry of meetings between senior Saudi figures and representatives of other Christian traditions in recent months, raising hopes of more openness in the kingdom that hosts Islam’s holiest sites, but had once frowned upon the public practice of other faiths. Lebanon’s Christian Maronite Patriarch also visited Saudi Arabia. The Patriarch, Beshara Al Rai, is the head of the Maronite church, a branch of the Roman Catholic Church that has a presence in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus.