Since the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, India has lacked a prominent female leader at the national level. This absence has coincided with a decline in the number of women elected to the Indian Parliament, despite progress in other professional sectors.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to contest the by-election for the Wayanad seat in the state of Kerala represents a significant step for the Congress party and Indian politics, potentially encouraging more women to enter the political arena and reshaping the discourse around gender representation.

Priyanka’s candidacy is more than a strategic move by Congress; it signals a shift in leadership dynamics in a country long dominated by male politicians. At 52, she brings years of experience as a general secretary of Congress, where she managed campaigns and built strong connections with party workers.

Her decision to move into an electoral role highlights her readiness to shape policy and represent Indian women at the highest levels. Priyanka Gandhi has stood out as the only prominent politician in India to vocally criticise the Israeli war on Gaza, highlighting the tragic loss of thousands of women and children.

Precedent for future female politicians

The importance of role models in shaping career aspirations cannot be overstated. Since Indira Gandhi’s tenure as India’s only female prime minister, the country has lacked a similar figure on the national stage. While regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Jayalalithaa, and Mayawati have made impactful contributions, their influence has largely remained within state boundaries. Priyanka’s national candidacy reignites discussions about women’s leadership and sets a precedent for future female politicians.

Priyanka’s strong communication skills, grass roots appeal, and charisma evoke comparisons to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi. Unlike some male politicians who ascend through dynastic paths without substantial public engagement, Priyanka has shown a clear ability to connect with the masses. Her entry into the Lok Sabha could motivate young women with political aspirations to see themselves as capable of leadership roles.

Kozhikode, Oct 29 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra poses for a selfie with the Siji P.J and her family during the visit to the latter's residence, at Kallurutty, Mukkam, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Siji P.J is a beneficiary of Kaithangu project initiated by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

In the 1990s, India had six sitting female Chief Ministers, but by 2024, only two held this position. In the 2024 general elections, despite an increase in female voter participation, women’s representation in Parliament declined to 13.6% from 14.4% in 2019.

This figure remains far below the 33% quota outlined in the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023. The historical trend of women’s representation has shown fluctuations: from 5.4% in 1957, rising to 14.4% in 2019, and dropping again in 2024. The success rate for female candidates has similarly declined, with only 9.3% winning seats in 2024.

This underrepresentation has real implications, as it means that legislation may not fully address the concerns and priorities of half the population. Priyanka Gandhi’s entry could shift this narrative, emphasising women’s perspectives in national policy discussions. Her presence might inspire structural changes to create a more inclusive political environment.

However, women in politics face challenges, including social stigmas, discrimination and hostility. Historical examples include assaults on leaders such as Jayalalithaa, Mayawati, and Mamata Banerjee, aimed at intimidating and degrading them due to their gender.

Moreover, the BJP has often contrasted its leaders’ humble backgrounds with Congress’s dynastic image. Priyanka’s entry may attract criticism as part of this narrative, but it also underscores the complexity of political leadership, where legacy and public service can coexist.

Priyanka Gandhi’s decision comes at a time when the Congress party seeks to rebuild in the face of the BJP’s strong electoral machinery. Her presence could reinvigorate Congress’s strategy and bring new energy to political debates, particularly as she joins her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament. Their coordinated approach — Rahul addressing broad issues and Priyanka focusing on grass roots concerns — could enhance the party’s appeal across diverse voter groups.

More importantly, Priyanka’s candidacy can highlight gender diversity in politics. As a married woman and mother of two, she can relate to the everyday experiences of women in the country. Her charisma and public speaking skills may bring attention to women’s issues, including safety, education, and economic opportunities. This emphasis can make gender topics more central to political discussions and elevate the importance of balanced representation in policy-making.

Priyanka’s entry could also shift how women in politics are covered by the media. Historically, male leaders have dominated media narratives, often sidelining female politicians. Her active participation in Parliament may compel the media to broaden its coverage and highlight contributions from female leaders. This change could inspire more women to pursue political careers, knowing that their voices can be heard at the highest levels.

A more inclusive narrative

The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception, and Priyanka’s leadership can set a new standard for visibility and influence. A vocal and engaged presence in Parliament can encourage a balanced portrayal of male and female politicians, fostering a more inclusive narrative that reflects India’s democratic ideals.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into the Lok Sabha represents more than just a strengthening of Congress’s position; it is an opportunity to transform perceptions of women in Indian politics. By leveraging her platform, she can champion policies that promote gender equality, women’s empowerment, and greater female participation in governance. Her leadership could inspire changes that pave the way for more women to take on leadership roles, enriching India’s political landscape.

If Priyanka Gandhi can navigate the hurdles of dynastic criticism, media scrutiny, and the rigours of parliamentary politics, she could set a precedent that motivates countless women across the country to pursue their ambitions in public service. Her leadership can signal that the corridors of power are not reserved for men alone but are open to any capable individual willing to serve the nation.

India has long needed more women at the forefront of national politics. Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy could help bridge this gap, making the political landscape more representative of its diverse society. Her impact extends beyond Congress, influencing the broader fabric of Indian democracy and reaffirming its commitment to equality and representation.