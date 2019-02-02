DAY 1: Sunday, February 3
Rome to Abu Dhabi
1pm Departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi
10pm Arrival at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport
Official Welcome
DAY 2: Monday, February 4
Abu Dhabi
12pm Welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace
12.20pm Official visit to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at the Presidential Palace
5pm Private meeting with the members of the Muslim Council of Elders at Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque
6.10pm Inter-religious Meeting at the Founder’s Memorial
DAY 3: Tuesday, February 5
Abu Dhabi to Rome
9.15am Private visit to St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi
10.30am Holy Mass: Santa Messa in Zayed Sports City — Homily of the Holy Father
12.40pm Farewell Ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport
1pm Departure by plane to Rome
5pm Arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport