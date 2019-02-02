DAY 1: Sunday, February 3

Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm Departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm Arrival at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Official Welcome

DAY 2: Monday, February 4

Abu Dhabi

12pm Welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm Official visit to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at the Presidential Palace

5pm Private meeting with the members of the Muslim Council of Elders at Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm Inter-religious Meeting at the Founder’s Memorial

DAY 3: Tuesday, February 5

Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am Private visit to St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi

10.30am Holy Mass: Santa Messa in Zayed Sports City — Homily of the Holy Father

12.40pm Farewell Ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm Departure by plane to Rome

5pm Arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport