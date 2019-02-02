https://twitter.com/HHShkMohd/status/1091715550173106177
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has tweeted warm words of welcome to Pope Francis, who is set to land in the UAE on Sunday night.
"We welcome Pope Francis to the UAE. This historic visit will deepen the values of tolerance, understanding and interfaith dialogue," he tweeted on Saturday.
"We are bound by our humanity, our common values and belief in the future of humankind. Welcome to the UAE in this, our year of tolerance," he added.
The Roman pontiff's visit to the United Arab Emirates was announced in December.
On December 5, Shaikh Mohammad tweeted: "We welcome the visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE. We, as UAE leadership and people, are looking forward to this historic visit that will contribute to underpinning the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existence, encounter, and cultural exchange," said Shaikh Mohammed in a statement marking the occasion.
"Over five decades since its establishment, the UAE has been promoting the values of love, security, acceptance, freedom of religion and respect of others," he added.
