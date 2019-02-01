Pope Francis will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 10pm. On Monday he will meet His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at whose invitation he is making the Apostolic journey. The Pope will attend an 'International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity' the same day. On Tuesday he will conduct mass for an estimated 120,000 people at Zayed Sports City and then leave for Rome at 1pm.