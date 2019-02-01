As Pope Francis prepares to make a historic trip to the UAE, the first by a Pope to the Middle East, Gulf News International Editor Alex Abraham is all set to join his entourage.
Pope Francis will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 10pm. On Monday he will meet His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at whose invitation he is making the Apostolic journey. The Pope will attend an 'International Interfaith Meeting on Human Fraternity' the same day. On Tuesday he will conduct mass for an estimated 120,000 people at Zayed Sports City and then leave for Rome at 1pm.
Friday 8.30am
A blessed occasion for all
As I wait for the A380 to take off to Rome a thousand thoughts and emotions swirl through my mind. In two days Pope Francis will make a historic visit to the UAE. And I think of the thousands of people getting ready to attend mass. It's going to be a blessed occasion for all.