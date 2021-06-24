Arctic Astronautics is working to complete a wooden microsatellite which it intends to launch into space from New Zealand, aboard an Electron rocket in November. The Finnish company, which makes small CubeSats primarily used by hobbyists and students, says the aim of the first mission is to test the behaviour and durability of the birch plywood panels in the extreme conditions of space.
Infographic: Innovative wooden satellite set to be launched later this year
A Finnish company is set to launch the world’s first wooden satellite