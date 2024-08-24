Two cars set on fire outside a synagogue in southern France on Saturday caused an explosion in which a police officer was injured, authorities said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called the incident near the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Motte on the southern French coast "an obviously criminal act".
The explosion was likely caused by a gas canister hidden in one of the cars, police said.
La Motte, which has around 8,500 permanent residents, is a popular seaside resort and visited by more than 100,000 tourists every year.