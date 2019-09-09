Police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Amsterdam: A Dutch police officer shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in the city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, a police official said.

The 34-year-old policeman also shot and seriously wounded his 28-year-old wife, said police spokeswoman Miriam Slot. The children were aged eight and 12, she said.

Emergency response teams were at the scene, a home in Dordrecht, near the port of Rotterdam and forensics teams were also present.