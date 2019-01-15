At least 70 of her Conservative Party, as well as sometime allies in the Democratic Unionist Party, had publicly pledged to join opposition Members of Parliament in voting against her agreement on Tuesday. That would translate into a defeat by a margin of 150 or more, the largest in more than a century. Even with abstentions, a defeat by more than 100 was the worst since 1924. May postponed a vote before Christmas in the hope of winning over Parliament with new concessions from Brussels over the so-called backstop intended to ensure the post-Brexit Irish border stays open, but EU leaders’ letters of reassurance were treated with scorn in the House of Commons.