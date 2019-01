The tenure of the next Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron, was also, ultimately, defined by Europe. The Conservatives returned to office in 2010 after 13 years of Labour government. In a bid to shore up support for the Conservatives in the face of a split party and the small but staunchly eurosceptic UK Independence Party (Ukip), Cameron promised an “in-out” referendum on a renegotiated deal on membership in the party’s 2015 election manifesto. Cameron said he was satisfied that negotiations with the EU gave Britain enough for him to back a “remain” vote. But though Britain’s biggest parties backed the campaign to stay in, the people voted to leave by 52 to 48 per cent on June 23, 2016. Cameron resigned the morning after the vote and was replaced by Theresa May.