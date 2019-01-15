No. Britain declined to join the European Union’s forerunner, the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), when it was founded in 1952. Labour Prime Minister Clement Attlee told parliament in 1950 his party was “not prepared to accept the principle that the most vital economic forces of this country should be handed over to an authority that is utterly undemocratic and is responsible to nobody.” There was also concern it might make close ties with the Commonwealth and the United States more difficult. Britain also stayed out of the European Economic Community when it was formed from the ECSC in 1957. Conservative Prime Minister Harold MacMillan reversed this position in 1961 and sought membership of the EEC.