99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses with his walking frame doing a lap of his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, 50 miles north of London, on April 16, 2020. A 99-year-old British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore on April 16 completed 100 laps of his garden in a fundraising challenge for healthcare staff that has "captured the heart of the nation", raising more than £13 million ($16.2 million). "Incredible and now words fail me," Captain Moore said, after finishing the laps of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden with his walking frame. Image Credit: AFP

London: A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds ($16 million) for Britain’s National Health Service.

Tom Moore’s humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point. Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target Thursday. Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore’s former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honour guard for the veteran’s final laps.

“I’ve fought so many battles and we’ve always won, and we’re going to win again,” Moore told British broadcaster ITV.

He added that health workers on the front line “deserve everything we can give them.”

Moore started the fundraiser as a way to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him after his broke his hip. His family initially set a target of raising 1,000 pounds. The campaign went viral after Moore appeared on national television, and millions were raised within a week.

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, poses with family members, from left, grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, Thursday April 16, 2020, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world. Image Credit: AP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Moore “embodied the spirit of the country.”

“Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts,” Johnson spokesman James Slack said.

Prince William has also written to Moore and made an undisclosed donation, Kensington Palace said.

Moore’s daughter Hannah said her father had become “a beacon of hope for people’’ during challenging times. She described the donations as “beyond words.”

Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.