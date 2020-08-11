Moscow: Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday.
"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.
Putin says his daughter has been inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine's registration is conditional and trials will continue while production gets under way, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.