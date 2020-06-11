1 of 10
A man with a protective face mask and a woman with protective gloves, used amid the outbreak of the (COVID-19), approach a stage installed ahead of Russia Day celebrations in Red Square in Moscow.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
A worker constructs a terrace of a restaurant in central Moscow, amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Russia, the country with the world's third-largest coronavirus outbreak, passed the symbolic milestone of 500,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, after the capital lifted tight lockdown restrictions this week.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Cars move in a traffic jam in central Moscow.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
People sunbathe while enjoying warm weather in Moscow. Moscow emerged from a strict coronavirus lockdown on June 9, 2020, despite Russia seeing thousands of new cases every day, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the pandemic was "worsening" worldwide. Residents of Russia's capital flocked to parks after officials lifted restrictions in place since March 30.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
People wearing face masks and observing social distancing guidelines queue at check-in at the Vnukovo international airport, 35 km (22,5 mikes) southwest of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Moscow residents are no longer required to stay at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. All restrictions on taking walks, using public transportation or driving have been lifted as well.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A worker controls a printing machine at a factory in the town of Podolsk, outside Moscow. Russia started printing ballots ahead of July 1 vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation that could extend President Vladimir Putin's term in the Kremlin, despite the country seeing thousands of new coronavirus cases every day.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Customers wearing protective face masks stand between temporary plastic partitions to use a self-service check out inside an Ikea AB store in Moscow, Russia. With Russia’s economic activity declining by a third during a two-month nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the epidemic, the Kremlin is now seeking to limit the fallout.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 10
People dance on the first day that lockdown measures were eased at an embankment over the Moscow River in Moscow, Russia. The Russian capital on Tuesday has ended a tight lockdown in place since late March, citing a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak. Starting from Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to self-isolate at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
9 of 10
People enjoy windsurfing and paddle-boarding on the Moscow River during a hot day, with the Zhivopisniy bridge in the background, in Moscow.
Image Credit:
10 of 10
Passengers are seen at a metro station on the first day after a lockdown designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was lifted in Moscow.
Image Credit: REUTERS