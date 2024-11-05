London: The wife of Britain's head of state has been forced to postpone her engagements for this week because of a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

Queen Camilla, 77, had been due to attend the opening of the annual Field of Remembrance in memory of the country's war dead at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

She was then expected to be at the palace hosting a reception for Britain's Olympics and Paralympic athletes that evening.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a palace spokesman said.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal."

The palace announced earlier that Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, 78, would instead represent Camilla at the Field of Remembrance.

British media said Camilla, who has recently returned with her husband King Charles III from Australia and Samoa, was resting at home under doctors' supervision. No further details about her condition were given.

Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer earlier this year and has been receiving treatment. His daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced recently that she has completed chemotherapy.