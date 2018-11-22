“Because we have to do all of the maintenance work around parliamentary sittings, it has to be done in evenings, weekends and recesses. Often work is done in a tearing hurry. Something has to be replaced over the course of a weekend and over many decades of this patchwork mend approach, we ended up with a completely chaotic blend of systems that keep the building going. And they are past, in many cases, beyond the end of their lives, and a lot were installed in the first time in the 1940s. Those systems are 70 odd years old and they needed complete replacement. And the only way to do that really is to strip them all out in one go and reinstall them from scratch.”