Afghanistan's leading cricket star Rashid Khan is doing his bit to fight the humanitarian crisis in his country. Image Credit: Reuters file

Kolkata: Rashid Khan, the face of Afghanistan cricket and one of the biggest stars of T20 franchise cricket, has decided to do his bit to help his country - ravaged by the ongoing Taliban incursion. The severe armed conflicts in Kunduz, Helmand, Takhar and other major cities across Afghanistan have wreaked havoc - causing displacment of thousands of families who deprived of food, drinking water and other basic essential requirements.

Taking to social media, the leg spinner - who had been a journeyman in recent years - took to social media to appeal to world leaders to take cognizance of the massacre and broker peace.

‘‘Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying AfghaniatanFlag of Afghanistan. We want peace,’’ tweeted Khan.

Rashid Khan Foundation, a NGO floated by the cricketer a few years back, and Afghan Cricket Association (ACA) have launched an online fundraiser to

reach out to those displaced internally by providing food parcels and other basic necessities. Mohammed Nabi, another leading cricketer from the strife-torn country, has also joined the appeal.

‘‘The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to humanitarian crisis. Please support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic essentials to those affected by the conflict,’’ he tweeted and his organisation has tied with a NGO ‘Just Giving,’ who are looking to raise $ 20,000 through crowdfunding.