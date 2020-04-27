Persistent chills and loss of sense of smell or taste are red flags

As the coronavirus travels ever further, it has exhibited a number of symptoms, some like fever and coughs have been seen in most cases. Others, such as blood clots, remain unusual.

However, on April 27, the CDC (US federal agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) added new suspects to its list of commonly seen signs of COVID-19.

COVID-19, which is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China, has infected close to three million people across the globe and resulted in over 200,000 deaths as per the latest figures by the World Health Organisation.

The fear of the contagion lies not only because of the huge toll it has taken on the lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe but also because it may be present in people who remain asymptomatic yet contagious.

Besides, ‘flu season’ makes it difficult to tell the two apart; what is the sign it isn’t the-generally- innocuous bug we are used to and is instead the virulent enemy the world has united against.?

CDC’s new list adds symptoms including

- chills,

-repeated shaking with chills,

-muscle pain,

- headache,

- sore throat, and

- a sudden loss of taste or smell.

As for when you must seek immediate medical aid – that list includes the following:

- trouble breathing,

-persistent pain or pressure in the chest,

- confusion, and

- bluish lips or face.