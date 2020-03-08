The word finds its roots in a 1660s policy used in Venice, Italy

Where does the term 'Quarantine' come from? Image Credit: iStock

With fear around coronavirus that has hit almost 80 countries and has taken the lives of at least 2,700 in China alone, the term ‘quarantine’ has become a much-used word.

Where does the term actually come from and what does it mean?

First usage

The word actually finds its origin in Italy, the country affected most by coronavirus in Europe.

The current definition of the term refers to the restriction on the movement of people and goods, which is intended to prevent the spread of disease or pests.

The word was first used as a noun in the 1660s. The definition that stuck and is used today, comes from the Italian phrase ‘quarantina giorni’, which literally means ‘space of forty days’, from the word ‘quaranta’, which means ‘forty’, according to the Online Etymology Dictionary.

The Latin term ‘quadraginta’, which means ‘forty’, is the origin of the Italian version of the word.

The term arises from the 1377 Venetian policy of keeping ships away from plague-stricken countries, waiting at the port for 40 days to make sure that no remaining cases were aboard.

Earlier in the 1520s, the English word meant "period of 40 days in which a widow has the right to remain in her dead husband's house".

Also, in the early 15th century, the word ‘quarentyne’ was used to describe the desert where Jesus Christ spent 40 days and nights fasting, according to Online Etymology Dictionary.

The word was used a verb in the 1880s as ‘quarantined’ and ‘quarantining’.

Latest quarantine measures

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, unfortunately, the word is everywhere in 2020.

In current day Italy, where the root of the word can be traced from, 16 million people in the north, including Milan, have been quarantined.

Reportedly, anyone who breaks the lockdown on entering select provinces of northern Italy faces three months in jail.

According to The Guardian, North Korea has reportedly released more than 3,600 people who were quarantined over fears of having contact with the virus.

At least six people were killed in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, Fujian province that was being used as a quarantine facility for people who arrived from areas hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Governments are also ordering individuals to go into self-quarantine.