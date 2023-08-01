Benefits of the EB-5 Program

People residing in the GCC are seeking this program given the advantages of the EB-5 program and the abundance of benefits unlocked by virtue of being a Green Card holder.

1. Quick access to the US

The EB-5 program is one of the fastest routes through which applicants can obtain U.S. Green Cards and eventually U.S. citizenship. In March 2022, the U.S. government passed a new EB-5 law called the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), which allows for even quicker access to living and working in the United States through the option of concurrent filing. Concurrent filing allows families to live and work in the U.S. while they await the adjudication of their EB-5 applications. “Through exercising the concurrent filing option, the EB-5 program is especially suitable for H-1B visa holders. It provides them the opportunity to remain in the U.S. and continue their professional endeavors, while at the same time having more control over their immigration status and unlocking a secure pathway to U.S. residency and citizenship,” says Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of The American Legal Center, a top EB-5 consultancy with their headquarters based out of Dubai.

2. Education

A Green Card provides a plethora of educational benefits both for students and their parents. Students can enjoy higher chances of acceptance into U.S. institutions and universities. International students are subject to quotas and therefore face a more stringent admission process, whereas Green Card holders are considered as domestic students and can more easily secure admission. Parents can benefit from paying less in tuition fees and associated costs given that domestic students can access lower tuition rates. Additionally, with better access to merit-based scholarships and government grants and student loans, the cost of education becomes much less and parents do not have to pay out-of-pocket for the tuition of their children.

3. Better career opportunities

Green Card holders are eligible to apply for any job or internship position, whereas international applicants are restricted from certain available positions. A Green Card removes the requirement to obtain work authorization. International applicants are in many instances at a disadvantage given that employers prefer to hire U.S. persons given the costs and burdens associated with obtaining a work permit and visa for non-U.S. persons. A Green Card levels the playing field and allows applicants to be considered solely on the basis of their qualifications rather than their immigration status.

Exclusive seminar by The American Legal Center

The American Legal Center is hosting its complimentary U.S. golden visa event on Sunday, August 6 at 3pm. The team of U.S. licensed lawyers and professionals at The American Legal Center are laser focused on the EB-5 program and have assisted hundreds of families in starting their migration journeys to the U.S. through this U.S. government migration route.

The event is being held in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi meeting halls in Dubai Marina. The speaker, Zamanian, will cover pertinent EB-5 topics, such as the basic requirements of the program, how to lower risks by choosing a suitable project for the investment, and other aspects of the program that investors should be aware of. The seminar will be followed by a Q&A session allowing attendees to raise their specific questions and concerns.