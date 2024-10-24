A viral post on social media has exposed a manager's insensitive response to an employee who survived a serious car accident.

The post features a screenshot of a conversation between the manager and the employee. In the exchange, the employee sent a photo of his severely damaged car, clearly indicating the severity of the crash, which prompted the manager to inquire about the employee's expected arrival time at work.

The manager claimed that only the death of a family member can excuse an employee from missing work, according to a post shared by @kirawontmiss on X.

Instead of expressing concern for the employee’s well-being, the manager replied, “Keep me updated on what time you’re expecting to be here.” When the employee didn’t respond, the manager followed up with, “It’s understandable why you would be late, but anything that prevents you from being at work, other than a death in the family, is unexcused at any company.”

This insensitive response has sparked widespread outrage and ignited conversations about toxic workplace cultures and a lack of empathy from management. Many users have shared similar experiences of encountering indifference or even hostility when dealing with personal emergencies.

One user pointed out that such experiences can negatively affect employees' mental well-being.

“Managers like this scare me; is your life that miserable?” Another shared a similar experience, stating, “I told my manager I had COVID, and he said he didn’t believe me,” another user remarked.

A user claiming to be a manager defended the employee, saying, “I would never say anything like that. I would ask, ‘Oh God, are you okay? Don’t worry about your shift; I’ll find coverage. Make sure you’re alright!’”

An angry user added, “I would show up at their house early the next morning and slash all four tires on their car, then ask why they were late when they eventually arrived in a taxi.” Another user simply said, “I would quit this job.”