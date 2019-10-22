I mostly used the snooker room to seduce guys. Strip snooker, says Elton John

Sir Elton John performs two songs before holding a press conference in New York on January 24, 2018. Pop legend Elton John on Wednesday announced a final tour, saying he intends to stop traveling to spend more time with his family. The 70-year-old British entertainer, revealing his plans at a gala New York event, said he planned to "go out with a bang" with a global tour that may last several years. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY Image Credit: AFP

London Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir "Me" has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

He says he was consumed by addiction for years and would binge on cocaine "until I was absolutely certain there was no cocaine anywhere in the vicinity."

Before acknowledging that drug abuse was slowly killing him, John says he looked to cocaine to fuel his insatiable sexual appetite, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I found it was an aphrodisiac, which is strange," he writes.

"Never a problem for me, I'm afraid. Quite the opposite," he added.

The "Rocketman" singer said the drug opened his mind to new sexual experimentation.

"It takes all the inhibitions out of people. Even straight guys sometimes," he recalls.

John said that the Hollywood mansion he purchased in 1975 became the backdrop for many of his sex parties.

"I mostly used the snooker room to seduce guys. Strip snooker! It usually seemed to do the trick, especially after a couple of lines of coke," he says.

He added that sometimes he wouldn't take part and would sit and observe other men instead: "I just watched, took Polaroids, organised things."

A now 72-year-old John says he believes that not being that interested in having sex himself saved his life with multiple ex-partners of his becoming HIV - positive.

"If I had been (having sex), I'd almost certainly be dead," he said.

His musician pals, including Freddie Mercury and George Harrison, urged him for years to check into rehab and kick his cocaine habit.

But the singer always refused. It wasn't until his boyfriend Hugh Williams sought help that Elton decided to join him in the 1990s and managed to get clean.

Despite giving up drugs and booze a long time ago, John said he still has recurring nightmares about his former addiction.