Tweet comes 41 days ahead of the election day in the US

Barrack Obama Image Credit: AP

Former US President Barrack Obama shared a phone number on Twitter Wednesday, asking Americans to text him about how they are planning to vote, ahead of Election day. Apparently, it’s a unique service for famous people.

Take a look:

@BarackObama tweeted: “All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too.”

Since the tweet has appeared online, his twitter has been flooding with comments.

A twitter user@weeser1 posted: “You are so wonderful, President Obama! It gives us hope.”

However, the special number he is giving out to the public remains on-brand with its 773 area code, which belongs to Obama’s hometown of Chicago.

The text message initiative is the latest effort President Obama has made to help encourage people to register to vote and cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election.

Reportedly, Obama has been doing everything he can to help former Vice President Joe Biden connect with voters in the run-up to Election Day.

The two made their first joint campaign appearance in July in a socially distant interview, where they discussed some of the biggest challenges facing the country, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis and how to address systemic racism.