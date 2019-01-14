Dubai: A young couple from the Philippines were killed while on their honeymoon in the island of Maldives on Sunday, according to officials.
The 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband, identified by media reports as Erika Joyce and Leomer Lagradilla, were both from Laguna, which is about 102 kilometers away from Manila.
They were reportedly sweethearts from high school.
Their deaths were confirmed by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a statement released on Monday.
According to the authorities, the couple were guests in a resort in Dhiffushi island and were snorkeling when they started drowning.
Resort workers tried to rescue the couple, but they were pronounced dead upon reaching a local hospital.
The couple tied the knot on December 18 and left Manila for their honeymoon on January 9.
The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, which has jurisdiction over the Maldives, has been asked to coordinate with authorities in the island to arrange for the repatriation of the bodies of the two victims.
Authorities have also launched an investigation into the incident.
In a post shared on Facebook, the couple’s friends said they are organising a fundraising campaign for the repatriation of the couple’s remains.
“Bringing their remains back to the Philippines are being arranged. The amount needed for them to be home is 634,000 peso (Dh44,000)," the post reads.