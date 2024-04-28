1 of 14
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon.
Image Credit: Reuters
People in vintage cars leave the gas station after filling up the tank in Havana.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man repairs a vintage American car on the side of the road in Havana.
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana.
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana.
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban Artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana.
A family watches an outdoor movie projection in Havana.
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana.
A vintage American car passes beneath a mural of Che Guevara in Revolution Square in Havana.
