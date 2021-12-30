Who’s Rina Amiri?

Rina Amiri left Afghanistan as a child, with her family settling in California. She became outspoken about Afghans living under Taliban rule, especially women, while still a student as the September 11 attacks prompted the US war.

She went on to become an adviser to Richard Holbrooke, the storied US diplomat whose last assignment was on Afghanistan and Pakistan, and has also worked with the United Nations.

In a recent essay, Amiri called for “principled yet pragmatic diplomatic engagement” with the Taliban while continuing to hold off diplomatic recognition.

“The United States and Europe should also go beyond limiting engagement with the Taliban for the purposes of evacuating their citizens and allies and coordinating humanitarian access,” Amiri, now at New York University, wrote in Foreign Affairs in September.

“Humanitarian aid alone will not prevent the collapse of the economy or forestall further radicalisation and instability.”

She said that regional players such as the Taliban’s historic ally Pakistan have not adequately included women’s rights in their calls on the Taliban to be more inclusive.

But she also doubted that Afghans, most of whom were born after the Taliban’s last regime, would accept a return to the previous treatment of women, saying that the country has “internalised the progress and cultural changes of the past 20 years.”