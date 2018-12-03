Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. gains as much as 10 percent in Shenzhen, while an information technology gauge rises as much as 5.3 percent to lead gains on MSCI China. Investors were concerned that surveillance stocks like Hikvision could be among the first hit by an escalation of the trade spat. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., whose first-half results missed estimates due to impact from the trade tensions, jumps as much as 8.4 percent, while Shenzhen Infinova Ltd. rises as much as 4.3 percent.