Dubai: The UAE Mission in Tokyo has issued an advisory to Emirati residents in Japan due to the expected tropical cyclone "Ampil" affecting the eastern coast of the Kanto and Tohoku regions.

The Embassy has urged Emirati citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities and to contact the embassy in case of an emergency.

In an emergency, UAE citizens can reach the authorities at +971 80024 or +971 80044444. The consulate also encourages UAE nationals to register with the "Twajudi" service for consular support.

Officials urge extreme caution

Ampil—along with Maria, which preceded it—arrives as Japan marks the "obon" holiday week when millions return to their hometowns. As of 9:00 am (0000 GMT), Ampil was 300 kilometers (190 miles) off the remote Pacific island of Chichijima, with gusts reaching up to 180 kilometers per hour. Categorized as "strong," Ampil—named for the tamarind in Cambodia's Khmer language—is forecast to move back into the Pacific on Saturday and Sunday.

Japan's weather agency has urged residents to be cautious of high waves, landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and rising or overflowing rivers in eastern Japan, advising people to stay informed through local authorities. "We urge the public to stay informed about evacuation advisories and take early steps to seek safety," Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said during a regular briefing.

Flight ancellations

Air travel within the country is set to impact approximately 95,000 passengers. ANA canceled 281 domestic flights, affecting around 60,600 passengers traveling to areas including Osaka, Fukuoka, and Okinawa. JAL terminated 191 domestic flights, disrupting plans for about 34,000 travelers.

Bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be halted throughout Friday due to heavy rain and strong winds, according to Central Japan Railway Co. Operations between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya will also be reduced. East Japan Railway Co., which operates bullet trains to Aomori, Akita, and Kanazawa, has warned of potential disruptions on some routes in the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo.

East Nippon Expressway Co., which manages expressways in the Kanto region and Hokkaido, has cautioned that some roads may be closed from Friday through Saturday and has asked travelers to reconsider their plans.

Severe tropical storm

Disruptions from tropical storms during this time of year have become an annual occurrence in Japan and other countries in the region. They are also more severe, causing factories to halt production and companies to advise employees to stay home. The latest typhoon, categorized as a severe tropical storm, is expected to be at its closest around midday Friday, according to weather forecasters. Japan regularly experiences major typhoons that can cause fatal landslides.