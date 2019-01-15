The Times, a British news website, reported that the crocodile, named Merry, had ripped off Tuwo’s left arm and mutilated her upper torso. Terrified, Tuwo’s colleagues reported the matter to the police, who strugggled to extricate the researcher’s remains from the violent crocodile, according to the The Daily Mail website. The crocodile has since been moved for tests to a wildlife rescue centre in Bitung, according to reports.