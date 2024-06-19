SEOUL: A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defence clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," Putin was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the mutual assistance treaty was “defensive” in nature, praising Putin as the “dearest friend of the Korean people”.

“This powerful treaty represents... nothing less than a truly constructive, forward-looking, exclusively peace-loving and defensive document designed to protect and defend the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries,” Kim was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Earlier, Kim told Putin that North Korea fully supports Russia’s war in Ukraine, during his state visit to Pyongyang, which has raised fears of more sanctions-busting military cooperation. The two leaders, who greeted each other with a hug on the red carpet at the airport, signed a new “strategic partnership” deal during the trip, Putin’s first to the nuclear-armed North since 2000.

The two countries have been allies since North Korea’s founding after World War II and have drawn even closer as Russia seeks to forge a united front against the West.

Image Credit: AFP

Kim hailed a “new era” in bilateral relations on Wednesday, saying “North Korea expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government” over the war in Ukraine, which has triggered rafts of UN sanctions on Moscow.

Putin, in turn, thanked his host Kim - himself under a decade-long UN sanctions regime over his banned weapons programs - saying Moscow appreciated the “consistent and unwavering” support.

The United States and its allies have accused North Korea of providing ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine, and there are worries Putin’s visit will lead to further military deliveries.

Image Credit: Reuters

After a welcoming ceremony in Kim Il Sung square, featuring a military band and mass synchronised dancing, Putin invited his host to visit Moscow.

The summit, which included a lengthy one-on-one chat between the leaders, was their second meeting in a year.