Some siblings express their love for each other through words, while others through action. And that is exactly what a 10-year-old Thai student did when she decided to take care of her one-year-old sister, because her mum had to go run some errands.

A video of the girl nicknamed ‘Green’, has gone viral on social media, after she attended a class while cradling her baby sister in her arms, at school.

It is one of the most heart-warming videos circulating on the internet right now.

The 20-second-clip shows Green concentrating and taking down notes, while her baby sister lies in her left arm, drinking milk from a bottle. The one-year-old is also seen poking at her older sister’s cheek occasionally.

The TikTok video which went viral in May has now garnered over 3.1 million views and over 200,000 likes.

The video was posted by TikTok user, Yingggzz, a teacher from Ban Klong Kaem Cham School in Prachin Buri province of Thailand, the same school where the fifth grader studies at, according to a report from news outlet Thai PBS World.

According to the translation from Thai PBS World, the text on the video clip says, “She is the biggest sister of the family. Her mum is busy running errands. This is better than having to miss school to look after your sister, right?”

The teacher even responded to some comments on the video, adding, “I’m not sure how other teachers would feel, but I always tell my students not to miss class… and she is really doing it. Good thing her sister is not naughty.”

Netizens showed their appreciation for the little girl and praised her in the comments section calling her “strong” and “a good girl”. One comment read, “She is very tough, writing with one hand and holding her sister in the other.”