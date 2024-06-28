Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, along with assistant directors, department heads, senior officers, and employees attended the event at the directorate’s headquarters in Al Jafiliya.

Lt. Colonel Expert Khalid bin Madih Al Falasi, Deputy Assistant Director for Digital Services at GDRFA, said the initiative builds on the directorate’s success in integrating artificial intelligence into work tools. “AI technologies not only help develop systems, but also improve performance quality, enhance administrative processes, increase efficiency, and achieve high accuracy in task execution.”

Lt. Colonel Al Falasi noted that the training included a brainstorming session, where participants discussed and developed future strategies and ideas to enhance service quality, focusing on the proactive use of advanced technologies to streamline transaction processes.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ghaleb Abdullah Al Marri, Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at GDRFA, said, “We will spare no effort to improve customer services, facilitate access and accelerate service delivery, leveraging the vast potential of AI technologies,” Al Marri said.