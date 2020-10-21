In an incident that has spread fear amongst locals, a lion was seen roaming on the outskirts of the city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan on October 20 and a video of the animal has gone viral online.
According to local media reports, the lion has been spotted in different parts of Khanpur, a village in the suburbs of Rawalpindi, and surrounding forests.
“It was seen by residents in Tarnawa and other areas in Khanpur,” a news report read.
Local news outlets reported that the areas the animal was spotted in are close to homes and could be dangerous to people living there.
According to the residents, the lion has attacked livestock in the area also injured pet dogs used by farmers to guard houses and fields.
Locals have demanded wildlife authorities to take measures to catch the lion so that residents could move freely.
A local news channel also reported that a cheetah was also spotted in the area on Tuesday.
The lion is likely to be a runaway pet or zoo animal because lions are not usually found in the area, according to news reports. However, cheetahs have been spotted several times in the locality that is close to the forest.