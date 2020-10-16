1 of 8
Aspiring to be the world’s tallest cricketer, Mudassir Gujjar is also open to a historic re-entry in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) that is currently being played in the UAE.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
2 of 8
Gujjar, who has been in a bit of a fix in his native Lahore because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is keen to take things in his stride while accomplishing long-term career goals in the future.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
3 of 8
“As I have always wanted, I need to achieve my first goal of playing in the Pakistan team for that would make me the tallest cricket player in the world,” Gujjar told Gulf News from Lahore earlier on Wednesday. “And if I get an offer from the IPL, then I have no issues playing alongside all those big and famous names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler or Glenn Maxwell,” he added.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
4 of 8
Born on October 12, 1997 and standing at an incredible 7.6 feet, the Pakistan youngster has always cherished a aim to become the tallest player to feature in international cricket. The young spinner was part of the player development programme with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being picked up by the Lahore Qalandars.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
5 of 8
The IPL, as of now, doesn’t entertain players from across the border since the first edition but even this factor doesn’t concern the 23-year-old. “The PSL doesn’t take players from India and the IPL doesn’t accept players from Pakistan. But who knows, I may be the first one to play in the Indian league,” Gujjar said.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
6 of 8
Due to the pandemic, Gujjar has been forced to keep himself fit playing basketball at the local club. One day, he hopes to overtake Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan, who is 7.1 feet, had been the tallest bowler in international cricket so far.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
7 of 8
FACT BOX - Name: Mudassir Gujjar. Date of birth: October 12, 1997. Place of birth: Lahore, Pakistan. Height: 7.6 ft. Shoe size: 23.5.
Image Credit: Mudassir Gujjar
8 of 8
Other tall men in cricket: Mohammad Irfan - Pakistan (7.1 ft); Boyd Rankin – Northern Ireland/England (6.7 ft); Billy Stanlake – Australia (6.7 ft); Bruce Reid – Australia (6.66 ft); Joel Garner – West Indies (6.66 ft); Peter George – Australia (6.66 ft); Curtly Ambrose – West Indies (6.6 ft); Jason Holder – West Indies (6.6 ft); Suleiman Benn – West Indies (6.6 ft); Tom Moody – Australia (6.52 ft).
Image Credit: AFP