Cairo: Saudi Arabia has donated two mosques to Pakistan, built in areas devastated by a 2005 earthquake, local media reported.
The King Abdulaziz Mosque, constructed in the Pakistani area of Mansehra, accommodates more than 10,000 worshippers while the King Fahd Mosque in Muzaffarabad has capacity of over 6,000 worshippers, the Saudi news portal Sabq reported. Designs of both sites were inspired by the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina, it added.
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki Monday officially handed over the gift at a ceremony held Monday in Islamabad. Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul Haq Qadri attended.
The Saudi envoy said the kingdom has always supported Pakistan in hard times.
The gesture comes amid growing ties between the two countries.
Last month, Saudi Arabia pledged a total of $4.2 billion in support for Pakistan. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), a state financing institution, announced depositing $3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank to help augment the country’s foreign currency reserves and address fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic.
The SDF also said that an additional $1.2 billion will be offered to finance Pakistan’s purchase of oil products.
The gesture comes upon royal directives, “confirming the kingdom’s continued support of sisterly Pakistan’s economy,” the fund added.
The announcement was made after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrapped up a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia at an invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.