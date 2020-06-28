What is one question that gets Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the current chairman of Pakistan’s National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB), scratching his head? It is: “Name one place in the country everyone should visit.”
Bukhari, popularly known as Zulfi Bukhari, was asked the question during a 2019 interview and the video has recently surfaced online, gone viral, and he is getting trolled for it.
In the clip, Bukhari takes a long pause before answering the question with: “I will have to come back to you on that.”
The interview continues but Bukhari does not answer the question.
The clip was shared by Pakistani lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed, @SalAhmedPK, on June 22 and a few other tweeps.
He wrote: “Folks, presenting the hon’ble chairman of the Pakistan TOURISM Development Corporation! We love you @sayedzbukhari.”
Several Twitter users accused the British-Pakistani politician and businessman of not knowing enough about Pakistan.
Tweep @GAPathan wrote: "He couldn't even say Islamabad. Lol [laugh out loud]."
Twitter user @qureshik74 shared the video and wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, please meet your Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board and Chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation. Unelected people are not answerable to anyone, and apparently don’t have any answers either...”
User @zamada15 tweeted: “That’s a difficult question shall need an advisor to answer.”
Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Bukhari, got appointed as an acting chairman of the 25-member National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) in 2019.