In a suspected case of honour killing, a father allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old daughter to death in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, on October 17. According to the police, the man had also killed his wife 11 years ago for the same reason.

The incident occurred in Karachi’s low income housing area of Madina Town.According to news reports, the man identified as Murad killed the teenager in the early hours of the day.

Murad confessed to killing his daughter “for honour” and said that he does not regret stabbing her multiple times and killing her, as per news reports.

Speaking to a local news outlet, a neighbor identified as Shahid was quoted as saying: “It was around three in the morning when I heard screams coming from Murad’s house. The victim had been crying for help, but by the time I, and other neighbours, reached there, she was already dead. We saw her body outside the home.”

Speaking about the incident, another neighbour Benazir Buneeri said: “I have lived next to them [the father and daughter] for 10 years I have never seen her [the victim] do anything. I have never seen her even standing at her house’s gate.”

An advocate of the District and Sessions Court in Karachi’s Malir locality, Kiran Zahra, said that the accused should be handed a severe punishment.

According to a source, the suspect called the police station in the early hours of Saturday to confess to the murder and turn himself in, local news outlets reported.