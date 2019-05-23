NRI supporters of Modi celebrating BJP’s victory in a Dubai villa. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indians in the UAE on Thursday remained glued to TV screens and mobile phones to know whether or not the world’s largest democracy would give a second chance to its Prime Minister and his party.

And when they realised it did by midday, the happiest among them were indeed the BJP supporters here.

Many members of the Indian People’s Forum (IPF), the overseas offshoot of BJP in the UAE, took leave from work to watch the election results together at apartments and villas in different locations in Dubai.

Undoubtedly, saffron was the colour code of dresses worn by BJP supporters including senior IPF officials who gathered in a villa in Al Barsha decorated with a huge cut-out of Narendra Modi in the backdrop of orange balloons.

They wore T-shirts and shawls printed with Modi’s name and the party symbol lotus while some women chose sarees and churidars in saffron/orange.

BJP supporters also arranged orange laddus (sphere shaped Indian sweets) in boxes branded Namo for distribution during the iftar time in the evening.

“Since it is Ramadan, we could not distribute the sweets during the day. We are doing it during iftar time,” said Ramesh Mannath, IPF Dubai president.

“We are cutting a Namo-themed cake also. We are celebrating tomorrow as victory day. We will distribute iftar meals to 1,000 workers each in labour accommodations in Sonapur in Dubai and Al Sajja in Sharjah,” he told Gulf News.

He said the second term for Modi government is a mandate that India has given for development and stability that NDA offered.

“The way the government tackled terrorism has been appreciated by the people. It is evident from the victory of BJP in areas where Muslims are in majority. People in India need a stable government. So they voted for BJP. Modi’s acceptance in the international level including in the UAE helped too.”

Bhupendra Kumar, president of IPF UAE, said it is a verdict against hate spread by opposition in India to create an environment of fear among minorities.

“People across all sections of society have supported BJP which is a proof of inclusive policies of Modi as ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.’ We have seen Modi working for marginalised section earlier to fulfil basic necessities and we are sure to see him working to achieve ambitions of Indians. We have seen Modi touring so many countries in the past. How the world is respecting India is the result of all that.”

Sajeev Purushothaman, spokesperson, BJP NRI Cell of Kerala said: “Many NRIs travelled this time to participate in the election process. We feel India never had this kind of a leadership earlier and it is absolutely an epitome of governance.”