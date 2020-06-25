TikTok star Siya Kakkar Image Credit: Instagram/Siya Kakkar

An Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar, reportedly died today after committing suicide, according to Indian media reports. Coming a few weeks after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, news about Kakkar has left Indians shocked, with many taking to Twitter to discuss mental health among youngsters.

With over 1.1 million fans on the video sharing app, the Delhi girl was quite a popular face on TikTok. She was very active on her social media channels, and would regularly post dance videos on her accounts. Her manager Arjun Sarin reportedly said she seemed fine till last evening. In fact, she had posted a dance video on Wednesday evening too.

Tweep @CharuPragya posted: “16-year-old TikTok star #SiyaKakkar commits suicide. She had 1.1 million fans on TikTok and 91,200 followers on Instagram. What could go so terribly wrong in her promising young life that she ended it? Let’s work to make youngsters strong mentally and emotionally!”

According to Indiatoday.in: “The news of her death was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who managed all her work and endorsements. He said, ‘this must be due to something personal... work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company manage lots of artists, and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.’"

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani wrote in an Instagram post: "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don’t do this..."

Twitter user @RapperSrv posted: “#SiyaKakkar TikTok star who is just 16, and known for her dance video dies by suicide in Delhi. Why is it that so many young people who are budding stars are ending their life so quickly. #SuicidePrevention #SiyaKakkar #stressed”

Many tweeps urged youngsters to not consider suicide as a solution to any problem, and to come out and talk about the issue, and discuss with family or those close to them.

Facebook user Rakhi Chandra posted: “Starting with Sushant, the last few weeks have seen so many young people resorting to suicide. Please understand there is help out there if you seek. It is really disheartening to see young, smart people taking their lives. We really need to take their mental health seriously.”