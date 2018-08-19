Abu Dhabi: The UAE has started raising funds to help victims of the worst-ever flood in the South Indian state of Kerala.

Only hours after the UAE announced aid for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala, the volume of donations from businesses in the UAE crossed Dh23 million.

Contributions started pouring in after the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KBZF) launched an emergency relief campaign to assist Kerala flood victims, in line with the directives of the UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Yusuf Ali M.A, managing director of LuLu Group International, who hails from Kerala, has donated Dh5 million. Dr B.R. Shetty, founder and chairman of NMC Healthcare, also made a similar high-value donation of Dh5 million, said a press release issued by the Fondation.

In a separate announcement, GEMS Education founder and chairman Sunny Varkey also committed Dh5 million to the special committee formed by the UAE to support emergency relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala.

Mohammad Hajji Al Khouri, KBZF general manager, commended the generous contributions of Indian businessmen in the UAE to the emergency relief campaign. He noted that such instant and effective responses to humanitarian efforts reflect the keen interest of the UAE’s citizens and residents in enhancing the country’s global humanitarian role.

KBZF will continue its endeavours to assist the Indian government in providing aid to flood victims in Kerala, and called on people in the UAE to donate generously and show their support for people in need, wherever they are.

Meanwhile, the money exchange company UAE Exchange has started an initiative to mobilise non-perishable essential supplies to be distributed across relief camps in Kerala. Donors can visit any of eight UAE Exchange branches across the UAE.

The company has also waived off the service fee on remittances made to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Indian community organisations are continuing their campaign to collect relief materials across the UAE. As Gulf News reported on Sunday, several organisations have opened the collection point.

Many small community groups are also actively collecting relief materials across the state. They have received very positive response from the Indian community and many other nationals in the UAE.