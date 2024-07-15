Kabul: At least 35 people were killed and 230 injured on Monday after heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said.

"On Monday evening, rain caused by thunderstorms killed 35 people and injured 230 others in Jalalabad and certain districts of Nangarhar" province, Quraishi Badloon, head of the department of information and culture, told AFP.

The casualties were caused by heavy storms and rains that collapsed trees, walls and roofs of people's houses, Badloon said.

"There is a possibility that casualties might rise," he went on, adding that the wounded as well as victims' corpses were brought to Nangarhar regional hospital and Fatima-tul-Zahra hospital.