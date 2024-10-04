Hanoi: A huge fire at a factory in northern Vietnam destroyed 3,000 electric bikes and motorbikes Friday, state media said.

Thick smoke rose from a warehouse belonging to the DK Vietnam-Japan Electric Vehicle Company in Lang Son City after the fire reportedly broke out around 7:00 am on Friday. Several explosions were heard.

Over 2,000 electric motorcycle components were also destroyed in the flames, state media said.

Hoang Van Khoi, the husband of the company's founder, confirmed to AFP there had been a fire but did not elaborate.

The fire started on the second floor of the parts warehouse and spread to other floors and adjacent workshops, according to state-owned VTV.

The DK Bike electric vehicle production facility spans over 3,000 square metres (32,300 square feet) and includes areas for production, assembly, parts and a showroom for finished vehicles.

The fire has now been mostly extinguished, and authorities are investigating the cause.