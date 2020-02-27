Total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497

McDonalds workers wear protective suits as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as they prepare to deliver food to residents in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on February 26, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: Mainland China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 on the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the health authority said.

The number of new deaths stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28, and down from 52 on the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.