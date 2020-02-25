499 new cases in virus epicentre and 508 nationwide both increases on day before

A man wearing a face mask crosses a road in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 24, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: China reported a rise in new coronavirus cases in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, on Tuesday while the rest of the country saw a fourth-straight day of declines.

Hubei had 499 new confirmed cases on February 24, the National Health Commission said, up from 398 a day earlier and driven mainly by new infections in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Mainland China in total had 508 new confirmed cases, up from 409 on February 23, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 77,658.

Excluding the latest cases in Hubei, the rest of China had just nine new infections on February 24, the lowest number of cases since January 20 when the national health authority began publishing nationwide data on the coronavirus infections.

The overall death toll in mainland China had reached 2,663 as of the end of Monday, up by 71 from the previous day.