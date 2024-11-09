Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has banned the use of tanning beds and tattoo paraphernalia as part of a comprehensive set of new health regulations that will take effect in 180 days.

The new regulations primarily aim to enhance public health safety in barbershops, mandating stricter sanitation practices and prohibiting the reuse of shaving razors.

Salons are now required to provide sterilisation devices to ensure all tools are sanitised after each use.

Additionally, only cosmetics and products approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority will be allowed.

The Ministry framed these changes as part of an ongoing effort to modernize and improve men’s grooming services across the Kingdom, while also fostering a more organized and investor-friendly urban environment.

“These steps reflect our commitment to improving the quality of services and supporting the growth of investments in this sector,” a spokesperson from the Ministry stated.

Further health guidelines include restrictions on worker conduct, such as prohibiting barbers from touching their nose or mouth during services and requiring them to refrain from working if they exhibit any symptoms of illness.