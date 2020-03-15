Photo taken on March 14 shows a plane sitting at a gate at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne. Australia announced on March 15 that anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Australia will impose 14-day self-isolation on international travellers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus ‘war cabinet’.

The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country “flatten the peak” of the virus, Morrison told a news conference.

“To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia and that is effective from midnight tonight,” he said.

“Further the Australian government will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.” The new border restrictions come as Australia recorded more than 250 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.